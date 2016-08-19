BRIEF-Viewray announces $13.75 million private placement

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Aug 19 Viewray Inc
* Viewray announces $13.75 million private placement
* Under terms of agreement,private placement consisted of 4.6 million units
* Financing is being led by certain of existing investors, including Orbimed Advisors, LLC; Xeraya Capital; and Kearny Venture Partners
* Proceeds from private placement to be used to support commercialization of Mridian System, for research and development related to continued product dvpt activities
* On track to submit for FDA clearance and CE mark for Mridian Linear Accelerator (linac) technology in second half of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.