BRIEF-Viewray announces $13.75 million private placement

Aug 19 Viewray Inc

* Viewray announces $13.75 million private placement

* Under terms of agreement,private placement consisted of 4.6 million units

* Financing is being led by certain of existing investors, including Orbimed Advisors, LLC; Xeraya Capital; and Kearny Venture Partners

* Proceeds from private placement to be used to support commercialization of Mridian System, for research and development related to continued product dvpt activities

* On track to submit for FDA clearance and CE mark for Mridian Linear Accelerator (linac) technology in second half of this year