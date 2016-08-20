版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 20日 星期六 08:43 BJT

BRIEF-Manitok Energy and Raimount Energy announce closing of arrangement

Aug 19 Manitok Energy Inc

* Manitok Energy and Raimount Energy announce closing of arrangement and Manitok Energy announces closing of non-brokered subscription receipt financing and appointment of director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

