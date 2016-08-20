版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 20日 星期六 09:22 BJT

BRIEF-Resource Capital Gold entered into agreements to settle C$1.07 mln of debt at deemed price of $0.12/shr

Aug 19 Resource Capital Gold Corp

* RCG finalises shares for debt transaction and milestone payment on the Corcoran Canyon JV

* Entered into agreements to settle c$1.07 million of debt at a deemed price of $0.12 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐