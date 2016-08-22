BRIEF-Pfizer to acquire Medivation for about $14 bln

Aug 22 Pfizer Inc
* Pfizer to acquire Medivation
* Medivation agrees to transaction valued at $81.50 per
Medivation share in cash, for a total enterprise value of
approximately $14 billion
* Does not expect transaction to impact its current 2016
financial guidance.
* Says Pfizer expects to finance transaction with existing
cash
* Proposed acquisition of medivation is expected to
immediately accelerate revenue growth and drive overall earnings
growth potential for Pfizer
* Deal expected to be immediately accretive to Pfizer's
adjusted diluted EPS upon closing, about $0.05 accretive in
first full year
* Unit of Pfizer will commence a cash tender offer to
purchase all of outstanding shares of medivation common stock
for $81.50 per share
* Says expects to complete acquisition in third or
fourth-quarter 2016
* Pfizer's financial advisors for transaction were
Guggenheim Securities and Centerview Partners
* J.P. Morgan Securities and Evercore served as Medivation's
financial advisors
