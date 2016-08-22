BRIEF-Lombard Medical reports Q2 loss per share $0.42

Aug 22 Lombard Medical Inc
* Reports 2016 second quarter, six-month financial results
and provides update on strategic initiatives
* Q2 loss per share $0.42
* Q2 revenue $3.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $3.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.40 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Board of directors has engaged Cain Brothers as its
investment banker to begin a process of exploring strategic
alternatives
* Exploring strategic alternatives, including a potential
sale of company or disposition of certain assets
* Company will also be evaluating additional financing
opportunities
* Allocating resources to support new Altura AAA stent graft
system and Intelliflex LP delivery system for Aorfix in European
Union, Japan and other international markets
* Due to suspension of US commercial operation, says
"prudent" to amend revenue guidance for year to between $13
million and $15 million
* Aorfix sales force in us has been eliminated and majority
of commercial operations have transitioned to company's facility
in UK
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: