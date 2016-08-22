BRIEF-Nordson Corporation Q3 EPS $1.46

Aug 22 Nordson Corp

* Nordson corporation reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results with record revenue, operating profit and diluted earnings per share

* Q3 earnings per share $1.46

* Q3 sales $490 million versus I/B/E/S view $479.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q4 2016 sales up 6 to 10 percent

* Backlog for quarter ended july 31, 2016 was approximately $333 million, an increase of 22 percent compared to same period a year ago

* Nordson corp sees q4 organic volume growth of 5 percent to 9 percent and 1 percent growth from first year effect of acquisitions

* Sees q4 2016 diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $1.15 to $1.27

* 4 percent increase in organic volume for quarter

* Nordson corp says "on pace for full year organic growth of approximately 5 percent compared to prior year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: