BRIEF-Peabody Energy reaches agreement with Illinois on financial assurances in support of coal mine restoration activities

Aug 22 Peabody Energy Corp :
* Peabody energy reaches agreement with Illinois on
financial assurances in support of coal mine restoration
activities
* Has reached a superpriority settlement agreement with
Illinois, a state in which Peabody has self-bonding obligations
* Agreement follows agreements with Wyoming, New Mexico and
Indiana that were approved by bankruptcy court Aug. 17
* Superpriority agreements provide state authorities with
ability to get cash in priority for co's performance before
distribution to lender
* Motion for Illinois agreement is expected to be heard by
court Sept. 15
* Illinois and three other states are entitled to a
percentage of company's $200 million bonding accommodation
facility
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: