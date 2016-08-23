BRIEF-Peak Resorts announces private placement of $20 mln of cumulative convertible preferred stock

Aug 22 Peak Resorts Inc
* Announces private placement of $20 million of cumulative
convertible preferred stock
* Agreed to sell Series A cumulative convertible preferred
stock, warrants to buy common stock to Cap 1 LLC, family client
of Summer Road LLC
* In conjunction with private offering, Summer Road to have
right to nominate a person for election to Peak's board of
directors
* Says believes investment will provide it with increased
flexibility to meet short- and long-term liquidity
* Preferred stock convertible upon change of control, or
after 9 months, into shares equal to number of shares to be
converted times liquidation value divided by $6.29
