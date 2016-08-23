BRIEF-Seachange posts preliminary Q2 results

Aug 23 Seachange International Inc
* Seachange announces preliminary second quarter fiscal year
2017 results
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue about $18.3 million to $18.5 million
* Says anticipates ending Q2 of fiscal 2017 with total
revenue of approximately $18.3 million to $18.5 million
* Says anticipates ending Q2 of fiscal 2017 with non-Gaap
operating loss of approximately $0.19 to $0.23 per basic share
* Says revenue shortfall was due primarily to an increase in
estimated time to complete active statements of work
* Says company's cash position as of July 31, 2016 was
approximately $51 million, in line with prior expectations
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.11, revenue view $24.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: