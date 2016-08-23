BRIEF-Feronia names Frank Braeken as non-executive chairman

Aug 23 Feronia Inc
* Feronia Inc announces changes to board of directors
* Says Frank Braeken, currently an independent,
non-executive director of company, has been appointed
non-executive chairman
* Says Ravi Sood, previously executive chairman, will remain
with company as executive director
* Says appointment of four new non-executive directors
* Says effective as of August 18, 2016, it has continued
from province of ontario to province of British Columbia
* Continuance was approved by a special resolution of
shareholders at annual and special meeting of shareholders held
on June 20, 2016
