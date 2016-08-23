BRIEF-Dycom Industries Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.54

Aug 23 Dycom Industries Inc :
* Dycom Industries Inc announces fiscal 2016 fourth quarter
and annual results and provides guidance for the next fiscal
quarter
* Sees Q1 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.47 to $1.62
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.64
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.54
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.55 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.55 to
$1.70
* Recently acquired operations of Goodman Networks are now
expected to produce lower revenue in fiscal 2017 than initially
anticipated
* Currently expects total contract revenues for q1 of fiscal
2017 to range from $780 million to $810 million
* Recently acquired operations of Goodman Networks expected
to achieve higher EBITDA margins sooner than initially
anticipated in fy 2017
* Contract revenues of $789.2 million for quarter ended july
30, 2016, compared to $578.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.63, revenue view $774.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $770.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
