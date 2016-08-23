BRIEF-Dycom Industries Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.54

Aug 23 Dycom Industries Inc :

* Dycom Industries Inc announces fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and annual results and provides guidance for the next fiscal quarter

* Sees Q1 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.47 to $1.62

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.64

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.54

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.55 to $1.70

* Recently acquired operations of Goodman Networks are now expected to produce lower revenue in fiscal 2017 than initially anticipated

* Currently expects total contract revenues for q1 of fiscal 2017 to range from $780 million to $810 million

* Recently acquired operations of Goodman Networks expected to achieve higher EBITDA margins sooner than initially anticipated in fy 2017

* Contract revenues of $789.2 million for quarter ended july 30, 2016, compared to $578.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.63, revenue view $774.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $770.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S