BRIEF-Santander Consumer USA Holdings provides update on form 10-Q filing

Aug 23 Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc
:
* Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. provides update on
form 10 -Q filing
* Delaying filing of quarterly report on form 10-q for
quarter ended June 30, 2016 beyond August 15, 2016
* Does not foresee material interruption to normal business
activities related to delayed filing
* If outcome of pre-filing submission process consistent
with proposed accounting treatment, expects to file form 10-q
immediately
* In addition, accounting matters relate only to non-cash
items in financial statements
