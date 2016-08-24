版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 24日 星期三 14:13 BJT

BRIEF-Manpowergroup announces acquisition of Ciber Norway

Aug 24 Manpowergroup Inc :

* Manpowergroup announces acquisition of Ciber Norway

* Announced an agreement with Ciber to acquire its business in Norway.

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐