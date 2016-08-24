版本:
BRIEF-SDX Energy qtrly FFO per share $0.01

Aug 24 Sdx Energy Inc

* Announces second quarter and half year 2016 financial and operating results

* Q2 2016 average daily oil sales and production service fees equated to 1,170 barrels of oil per day

* Qtrly ffo per share $0.01

* Q2 net revenues $2.5 million versus $2.9 million last year

