Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Aug 24 Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd:
* Yintech reports second quarter 2016 unaudited financial results
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share RMB 3.50
* Q2 earnings per share RMB 3.38
* Qtrly EPS per ads $3.38
* Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd says qtrly revenues RMB 507.4 billion versus RMB 350.0 billion
* Excluding contribution from gold master, customer trading volume will be in range of RMB560 billion to RMB620 billion in Q3
* Qtrly non-GAAP EPS per ADS $3.50
* Sees Q3 excluding contribution from gold master, revenues will be in range of RMB570 million to RMB620 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.