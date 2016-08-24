版本:
BRIEF-Differential Brands names Jake Brandman president of SWIMS brand

Aug 24 Differential Brands Group Inc :

* Differential Brands Group Inc announces appointment of Jake Brandman as president of SWIMS brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

