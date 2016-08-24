BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada Q3 earnings per share C$1.88

Aug 24 Royal Bank Of Canada :

* Royal Bank Of Canada reports record third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share C$1.88

* Q3 earnings per share view C$1.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Announced an increase to quarterly dividend of $0.02 or 2% to $0.83 per share

* Basel III common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 10.5% at quarter-end