BRIEF-Evine Live Q2 loss per share $0.03

Aug 24 Evine Live Inc :

* Evine Live Inc reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.03

* Q2 sales $157 million versus I/B/E/S view $166.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect Q3 adjusted EBITDA to be similar to first and Q2 2016 adjusted EBITDA results

* Expects increased adjusted EBITDA in Q4 on both a year over year and previous quarter basis

* Expects revenue growth in back half of year to be similar to low single digit revenue growth achieved in first half of year