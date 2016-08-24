版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 24日 星期三

BRIEF-Gravity posts Q2 loss of $0.40 per ADS

Aug 24 Gravity Co Ltd:

* Gravity reports second quarter of 2016 results

* Q2 revenue KRW 9.057 billion

* Qtrly loss per ADS $0.40 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

