版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 24日 星期三 19:53 BJT

BRIEF-Westlake Chemical concludes revolving credit agreement

Aug 24 Westlake Chemical Corp :

* Westlake Chemical concludes revolving credit agreement

* Completion of a new $1 billion unsecured revolving credit agreement

* Says completion of a new $1 billion unsecured revolving credit agreement

* New revolving credit facility will have 5 year maturity date and replaces previous asset-based revolving facility which has been terminated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐