2016年 8月 24日

BRIEF-JLL says appoints Christian Ulbrich president and CEO

Aug 24 Jones Lang Lasalle Inc

* JLL appoints Christian Ulbrich president and CEO; Colin Dyer to retire

* Dyer will continue to guide company's data, information and analytics priorities through end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

