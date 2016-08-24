版本:
BRIEF-Bellhaven names Paul Zweng CEO and chairman of board

Aug 24 Bellhaven Copper And Gold Inc:

* Bellhaven announces Paul Zweng as CEO and chairman of the board

* Says Milagros Paredes will assume role of chief operating officer and president effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

