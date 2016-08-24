版本:
BRIEF-Astronova posts Q2 earnings of $0.17/share

Aug 24 Astronova Inc:

* Astronova reports record net sales for second quarter fiscal 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.17

* Q2 sales rose 6 percent to $25.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

