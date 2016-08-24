版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 24日 星期三 20:00 BJT

BRIEF-Jacobs secures engineering services agreement with Transcanada

Aug 24 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc

* Jacobs secures engineering services agreement with Transcanada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐