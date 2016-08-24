版本:
BRIEF-Hilltop Holdings names William Furr CFO

Aug 24 Hilltop Holdings

* Hilltop Holdings names William Furr chief financial officer

* Darren Parmenter, Hilltop's current principal financial officer, will move to role of chief administrative officer effective Sept 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

