BRIEF-Bancorp Inc announces sale of $65 mln of discontinued commercial loans

Aug 24 Bancorp Inc

* The Bancorp, Inc announces sale of $65 million of discontinued commercial loans

* Sale reduced discontinued commercial loan portfolio, net of marks, from $400 million at June 30 to about $335 million, down 16 pct, at August 22, 2016

* Says a gain of approximately $500,000 was recognized upon sale which closed on August 22, 2016