BRIEF-Eagle Point Credit Company posts Q2 earnings $1.81/shr

Aug 24 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc

* Eagle Point Credit Company Inc announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.81

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says NAV of company as of June 30, 2016 was $218.7 million, or $14.46 per share of common stock

* Says management's unaudited estimate of NAV per share of its common stock as of July 31, 2016 is $16.33 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

