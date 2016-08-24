BRIEF-Union Bankshares says John Asbury to succeed William Beale as CEO in 2017

Aug 24 Union Bankshares Corp :

* Union Bankshares Corporation names John C. Asbury president; to succeed G. William Beale as CEO in 2017

* Beale will continue to work in an executive capacity as executive vice chairman of board

* Beale will continue to work in an executive capacity as executive vice chairman of board

* Beale will remain on board of directors of Union Bankshares Corporation and stand for reelection to board at 2017 annual meeting