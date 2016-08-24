BRIEF-Skullcandy enters into new merger agreement with Mill Road Capital

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Aug 24 Skullcandy Inc
* Skullcandy enters into new merger agreement with Mill Road Capital; terminates Incipio merger agreement
* Shares of Skullcandy will be exchanged for $6.35 per share in cash at completion of merger, or a total of approximately $196.6 million.
* Transaction with Mill Road is not subject to a financing condition
* Board authorized Skullcandy to terminate Incipio merger agreement, pay termination fee to Incipio and enter into mill road merger agreement
* Mill road merger agreement contains non-solicitation provisions for Skullcandy
* On August 23, period during which Incipio was entitled to negotiate with co to amend Incipio merger agreement pursuant to its terms expired Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.