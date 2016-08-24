版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 24日 星期三 21:12 BJT

BRIEF-Patient Home Monitoring posts Q3 results

Aug 24 Patient Home Monitoring Corp

* Patient Home Monitoring posts third quarter financials and updates ongoing integration activities

* Says revenues for three months ended June 30, 2016 were approximately $32.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐