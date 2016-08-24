版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 24日 星期三 21:11 BJT

BRIEF-Perfumania Holdings names Neal Montany chief operating officer

Aug 24 Perfumania Holdings Inc

* Perfumania Holdings Inc names Neal Montany chief operating officer

* Says announcement of chief operating officer effective August 29, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐