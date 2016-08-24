版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 24日 星期三 21:13 BJT

BRIEF-Xylitol Canada subsidiary secures financing arrangement with Bibby Financial Services

Aug 24 Xylitol Canada Inc

* Xylitol Canada Inc. subsidiary secures financing arrangement with Bibby Financial Services Inc.

* Says Xylitol USA has entered into a two year combined US$2,500,000 asset based credit facility arrangement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

