BRIEF-Edgewater Exploration says announces private placement

Aug 24 Edgewater Exploration Ltd

* Edgewater announces private placement and share consolidation

* To consolidate its outstanding common shares on basis of four (4) existing common shares for one (1) new common share

* Non-brokered private placement financing of 20 million units at a price of $0.025 per unit to raise gross proceeds of $500,000

* Anticipated that co's management and board of directors will acquire 11.2 million units in private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

