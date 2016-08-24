版本:
BRIEF-National Beverage Corp posts qtrly EPS $0.62

Aug 24 National Beverage Corp

* National Beverage Corp confirms predicted historic first quarter

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.62

* Qtrly net sales $217.1 million versus $185.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

