2016年 8月 24日

BRIEF-Old Republic International announces pricing of 3.875 pct senior notes due 2026

Aug 24 Old Republic International Corporation

* Old Republic announces pricing of 3.875% senior notes due 2026

* Says senior notes were priced at 99.819% to yield 3.897% to maturity

* Pricing of $550 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

