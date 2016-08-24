版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 25日 星期四 02:48 BJT

BRIEF-Emerson secures metering management services contract with Nexen

Aug 24 Emerson Electric:

* Emerson secures metering management services contract with Nexen

* Nexen Petroleum U.K. has awarded emerson new five-year contract to provide metering management services for Nexen's UK operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐