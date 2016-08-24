版本:
BRIEF-Renoworks Software names Debbie Carter-Ross as CFO

Aug 24 Renoworks Software Inc :

* Renoworks announces 2016 second quarter financial results and names new CFO

* Q2 revenue rose 25 percent to C$675,600

* Debbie Carter-Ross has been named chief financial officer.

* Debbie Carter-Ross will assume her position as CFO, replacing former CFO Kim Chua Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

