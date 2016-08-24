版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 25日 星期四 02:06 BJT

BRIEF-Corby Spirit And Wine Q4 EPS C$0.33

Aug 24 Corby Spirit And Wine Limited

* Corby Spirit And Wine announces quarterly dividend and reports fourth quarter and year-ended 2016 results

* Quarterly earnings per share c$0.33

* Qtrly revenue c$37.2 million versus c$32.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐