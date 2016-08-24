版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 25日 星期四 04:08 BJT

BRIEF-Ellomay Capital reports publication of financial results of Dorad Energy

Aug 24 Ellomay Capital Ltd

* Reports publication of financial results of Dorad Energy Ltd. For the three months ended June 30, 2016

* Dorad's unaudited revenues for three months ended June 30, 2016 was about NIS 517 million

* Dorad's unaudited operating profit for three months ended June 30, 2016 was about NIS 26 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

