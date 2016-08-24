版本:
2016年 8月 25日

BRIEF-Mobio Technologies closes oversubscribed private placement

Aug 24 Mobio Technologies Inc

* Mobio closes oversubscribed private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

