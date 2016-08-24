版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 25日 星期四 04:23 BJT

BRIEF-Intouch Insight reports Q2 revenue c$3.515 mln

Aug 24 Intouch Insight Ltd

* Announces Q2 2016 financial results with 57% growth

* Q2 revenue c$3.515 million

* Earnings from operating activities increased 54% for Q2 2016 to $155,168 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

