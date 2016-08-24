版本:
BRIEF-Resolute Energy Corp says CEO Nicholas Sutton to retire

Aug 24 Resolute Energy Corporation

* Resolute Energy Corporation ceo nicholas j. Sutton to retire as CEO; will remain as executive chairman; richard f. Betz named successor ceo effective january 1, 2017

* Resolute energy corp says sutton will continue his service to resolute indefinitely in capacity of executive chairman of company's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

