Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Aug 24 Williams-sonoma Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $0.58
* Net revenues grow 2.8 percent with EPS of $0.58 merchandise inventories down 6.6 percent
* Q2 revenue $1.159 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.17 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* sees q3 total net revenues between $1,235 million to $1,285 million
* Sees Q3 comparable brand revenue growth of 0 percent to 4 percent
* Sess Q3 diluted EPS $0.75 to $0.80
* Quarterly comparable brand revenue growth of 0.6 percent
* Gross margin was 35.4 percent in Q2 2016 versus 36.1 percent in Q2 2015
* Sees fy total net revenues $5,075 - $5,225 million
* Q2 16 operating margin was 7.2 percent versus 7.4 percent in Q2 2015
* Sees FY comparable brand revenue growth between 1 percent to 4 percent
* As of July 31, 2016, there was about $486 million remaining under current stock repurchase program
* Sees FY non-GAAP diluted EPS $3.35 to $3.55
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81, revenue view $1.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.40, revenue view $5.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.