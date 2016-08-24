BRIEF-Williams-Sonoma Q2 earnings per share $0.58

Aug 24 Williams-sonoma Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.58

* Net revenues grow 2.8 percent with EPS of $0.58 merchandise inventories down 6.6 percent

* Q2 revenue $1.159 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.17 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* sees q3 total net revenues between $1,235 million to $1,285 million

* Sees Q3 comparable brand revenue growth of 0 percent to 4 percent

* Sess Q3 diluted EPS $0.75 to $0.80

* Quarterly comparable brand revenue growth of 0.6 percent

* Gross margin was 35.4 percent in Q2 2016 versus 36.1 percent in Q2 2015

* Sees fy total net revenues $5,075 - $5,225 million

* Q2 16 operating margin was 7.2 percent versus 7.4 percent in Q2 2015

* Sees FY comparable brand revenue growth between 1 percent to 4 percent

* As of July 31, 2016, there was about $486 million remaining under current stock repurchase program

* Sees FY non-GAAP diluted EPS $3.35 to $3.55

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81, revenue view $1.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81, revenue view $1.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.40, revenue view $5.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S