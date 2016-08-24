BRIEF-PVH Corp Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.47

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Aug 24 Pvh Corp
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.47
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.11
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $1.93 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.94 billion
* Sees Q3 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.35 to $2.40
* Sees fy 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $6.55 to $6.65
* Sees fy 2016 GAAP earnings per share $7.50 to $7.60
* Sees q3 2016 GAAP earnings per share $2.30 to $2.35
* Revenue in 2016 is currently projected to increase about 2 percent on a GAAP basis
* Revenue in Tommy Hilfiger business for quarter increased 6 percent to $860 million on a GAAP basis (increased 7 percent on a constant currency basis)
* Revenue in Calvin Klein business for quarter increased 12 percent to $726 million on a GAAP basis
* Sees FY revenue for Calvin Klein business will increase approximately 5 percent on a GAAP basis
* PVH Corp says Q2 Calvin Klein North America revenue increased 11 percent to $398 million on a GAAP basis
* Quarterly Tommy Hilfiger North America revenue increased 3 percent to $407 million on a GAAP basis (also increased 3 percent on a constant currency basis)
* Sees FY revenue for Tommy Hilfiger business is currently projected to increase approximately 5 percent on both a GAAP and constant currency basis
* Says Q2 Calvin Klein international revenue increased 13 percent to $328 million on a GAAP basis compared to prior year period
* Quarterly Tommy Hilfiger North America comparable store sales declined 7 percent compared to prior year period
* revenue for Tommy Hilfiger business in Q3 projected to increase about 5 percent on a gaap basis (increase about 6 percent on a constant currency basis)
* Revenue for Calvin Klein business in Q3 is currently projected to increase approximately 6 percent on both a GAAP and constant currency basis
* Currently expects second half of 2016 will include an expense increase of about $40 million over prior year period related to marketing and advertising
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $7.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.