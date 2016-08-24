版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 25日 星期四 04:53 BJT

BRIEF-Callon Petroleum to appoint Gary Newberry as COO

Aug 24 Callon Petroleum Co

* Gary Newberry was appointed senior vice president and chief operating officer

* Joseph Gatto was appointed president, in addition to current role as chief financial officer and treasurer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐