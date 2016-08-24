BRIEF-Guess Inc Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.14

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Aug 24 Guess? Inc
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.14
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.38
* Q2 revenue $545 million versus I/B/E/S view $550.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.79 to $0.92
* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $0.11 to $0.16
* Sees full year GAAP EPS in range of $0.79 to $0.92; adjusted EPS in range of $0.62 to $0.75
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.225per share
* Guess Inc says Q3 consolidated net revenues are expected to increase between 5.0 percent and 8.0 percent in U.S. dollars
* Says Q3 operating margin is expected to be between 3.5 percent and 4.5 percent and includes 30 basis points of currency headwind
* Consolidated net revenues are expected to increase between 3.0 percent and 5.0 percent in U.S. dollars for fiscal year ending January 28, 2017
* Q3 diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $0.11 to $0.16
* Currency tailwinds are expected to positively impact consolidated revenue growth by about 0.5 percent for FY
* Excluding impact of currency, consolidated net revenues are expected to increase between 2.5 percent and 4.5 percent in constant currency for FY
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $568.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $2.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.