BRIEF-Guess Inc Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.14

Aug 24 Guess? Inc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.38

* Q2 revenue $545 million versus I/B/E/S view $550.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.79 to $0.92

* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $0.11 to $0.16

* Sees full year GAAP EPS in range of $0.79 to $0.92; adjusted EPS in range of $0.62 to $0.75

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.225per share

* Guess Inc says Q3 consolidated net revenues are expected to increase between 5.0 percent and 8.0 percent in U.S. dollars

* Says Q3 operating margin is expected to be between 3.5 percent and 4.5 percent and includes 30 basis points of currency headwind

* Consolidated net revenues are expected to increase between 3.0 percent and 5.0 percent in U.S. dollars for fiscal year ending January 28, 2017

* Q3 diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $0.11 to $0.16

* Currency tailwinds are expected to positively impact consolidated revenue growth by about 0.5 percent for FY

* Excluding impact of currency, consolidated net revenues are expected to increase between 2.5 percent and 4.5 percent in constant currency for FY

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $568.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $568.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $2.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S