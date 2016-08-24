版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 25日 星期四 04:47 BJT

BRIEF-Beigene appoints Amy Peterson as chief medical officer, immuno-oncology

Aug 24 Beigene Ltd

* Appoints Amy Peterson, M.D. As chief medical officer, immuno-Oncology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

