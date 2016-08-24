版本:
BRIEF-Hamilton Thorne qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.002

Aug 24 Hamilton Thorne Ltd

* Hamilton Thorne reports 7 percent sales increase for the quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Hamilton Thorne Ltd qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.002

* Hamilton Thorne reported total sales of $2.4 million for quarter ended June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

