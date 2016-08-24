BRIEF-Lion One Metals updates on Tuvatu Gold Project

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Aug 24 Lion One Metals Ltd
* Announces Mou For EPC Contract And Vendor Financing With Ansteel Capitalasia for construction of the Tuvatu Gold Project
* Company will fund a minimum of us$10 million or approximately 20% of anticipated value of epc contract
* Ansteel will provide vendor financing for up to 80% of anticipated value of epc contract in form of a deferred payment amount
* Deferred payment amount by Ansteel of about $39 - $44 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.