BRIEF-Fronsac REIT announces second qtrly results

Aug 24 Fronsac REIT

* Fronsac REIT announces very strong results for q2 2016 and the september 30th, 2016 regular quarterly distribution

* Fronsac REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.0057 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

